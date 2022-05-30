PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.79 Million

Analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) to announce $145.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $144.28 million. PTC Therapeutics reported sales of $116.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $711.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $686.00 million to $758.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $872.79 million, with estimates ranging from $790.00 million to $916.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.08). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 91.68%. The company had revenue of $148.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.22.

In other news, COO Matthew B. Klein sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $38,140.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,101.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $298,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,992 shares of company stock worth $478,677. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,766,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,214,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,933,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,673,000 after purchasing an additional 44,167 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,575,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,035,000 after purchasing an additional 71,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,184,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,796,000 after buying an additional 382,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 834.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,634,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $30.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.94 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.89.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

