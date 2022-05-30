Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the April 30th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $5.88.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Company Profile

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises, as well as offers trust plans and asset management plans.

