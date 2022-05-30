Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Star Bulk Carriers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Robertson forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $32.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 42.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.28%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 100.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5,750.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,552,000 after buying an additional 1,541,705 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,944,000 after buying an additional 899,337 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,908,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,279,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,760,000 after acquiring an additional 418,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

