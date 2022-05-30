Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Cut by B. Riley

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Guess’ in a report issued on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess”s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Get Guess' alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

GES stock opened at $20.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Guess’ has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $31.12.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.39 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Guess’ by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Guess’ by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after buying an additional 157,855 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Guess’ by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Guess’ during the 3rd quarter worth $585,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Guess’ by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess’ declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

About Guess’ (Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.