Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Issued By Cormark

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) – Cormark issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Thursday, May 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$143.00 to C$91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.31 to C$176.88 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$81.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$125.71.

Shares of CM stock opened at C$69.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$131.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$146.43. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$66.05 and a twelve month high of C$83.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.61 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$5.50 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.98, for a total transaction of C$397,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$386,957.32. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,449 shares of company stock worth $1,973,187.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.