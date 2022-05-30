Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Middleby in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Middleby’s FY2022 earnings at $9.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.91 EPS.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $994.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.97 million. Middleby had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Middleby to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $150.57 on Monday. Middleby has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $201.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.28 and its 200-day moving average is $173.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Middleby by 410.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Middleby by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Middleby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $132.29 per share, for a total transaction of $992,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nassem Ziyad bought 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $135.83 per share, for a total transaction of $276,414.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,076.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,585 shares of company stock worth $1,572,270. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Middleby Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.