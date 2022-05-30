Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Lowered by Analyst

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.54.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $24.57 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,169.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,026,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 50,043 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 546,860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,614,000 after acquiring an additional 100,889 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.