Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Increased by Analyst

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a report issued on Thursday, May 26th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $51.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.75. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $52.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.57.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 29.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.4% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 23.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.87%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

