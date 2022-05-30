Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia Lifted by Analyst (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Thursday, May 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will earn $2.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.10. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$88.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$90.96.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$85.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$85.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$87.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$75.84 and a 12 month high of C$95.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.69.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.78 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.63%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.