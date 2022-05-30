Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Toll Brothers, Inc. Cut by Wedbush (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Toll Brothers in a report released on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.83. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.65 EPS.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.38.

NYSE TOL opened at $51.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 5.01. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 472.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,812 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $80,354,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,949,000 after acquiring an additional 793,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $29,719,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 10.03%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

