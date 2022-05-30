Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Lowered by KeyCorp

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.85. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.38.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $51.10 on Monday. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,908,000 after buying an additional 186,969 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,323,000 after acquiring an additional 153,869 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 22.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Toll Brothers by 8.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.03%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

