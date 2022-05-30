Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.64. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WAB. StockNews.com raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $94.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.62. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $100.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 234,764 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 236.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 138,551 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 152,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 146,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

