Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Raised by Small Cap Consu

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Small Cap Consu raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Express in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 25th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. Small Cap Consu has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Express’ FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EXPR. TheStreet raised shares of Express from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Express has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

EXPR opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89. The company has a market cap of $204.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.37. Express has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $8.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Express had a net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 137.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Express during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Express by 151.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Express during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Express during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Express during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 42.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

