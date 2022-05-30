Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,497,600 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the April 30th total of 1,938,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 499.2 days.

OTCMKTS QUCOF opened at $5.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. Quálitas Controladora has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $5.40.

Separately, Barclays cut Quálitas Controladora from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Quálitas Controladora, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an auto insurance company in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Peru, and the United States. It offers insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance services for automobile sector. The company also engages in the acquisition, sale, and installation of automobile glass and spare parts; and provision of salvage management and marketing, and advisory and training services for investment planning and business management.

