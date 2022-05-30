Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 210 ($2.64) to GBX 198.33 ($2.50) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Quilter from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.64) price target (down previously from GBX 221.67 ($2.79)) on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.78.

Get Quilter alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:QUILF remained flat at $$1.99 on Monday. 14 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,900. Quilter has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.