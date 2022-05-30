Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Insider Acquires £11,900 in Stock

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating) insider Tim J. Breedon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £11,900 ($14,974.20).

QLT stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 122.10 ($1.54). The stock had a trading volume of 2,064,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,969. The firm has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. Quilter plc has a 1-year low of GBX 108.30 ($1.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 169.65 ($2.13). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 134.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 139.25.

Get Quilter alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a GBX 20 ($0.25) dividend. This is a positive change from Quilter’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Quilter’s payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QLT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 180 ($2.27) to GBX 170 ($2.14) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.39) to GBX 180 ($2.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.51) price objective on shares of Quilter in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 162.40 ($2.04).

Quilter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.