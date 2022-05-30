Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QUILF shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Quilter from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.64) price objective (down previously from GBX 221.67 ($2.79)) on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quilter in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Quilter from GBX 210 ($2.64) to GBX 198.33 ($2.50) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of Quilter stock remained flat at $$1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday. 14 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,900. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. Quilter has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $2.05.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

