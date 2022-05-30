RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) and American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Head-To-Head Analysis

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) and RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and RadNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Shared Hospital Services 2.40% 3.69% 2.00% RadNet 1.36% 6.82% 1.16%

American Shared Hospital Services has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RadNet has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and RadNet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Shared Hospital Services $17.63 million 0.79 $190,000.00 $0.08 28.75 RadNet $1.32 billion 0.89 $24.73 million $0.33 63.00

RadNet has higher revenue and earnings than American Shared Hospital Services. American Shared Hospital Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RadNet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.3% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of RadNet shares are held by institutional investors. 34.3% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of RadNet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American Shared Hospital Services and RadNet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Shared Hospital Services 0 0 0 0 N/A RadNet 0 1 2 0 2.67

RadNet has a consensus price target of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 90.00%. Given RadNet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RadNet is more favorable than American Shared Hospital Services.

Summary

RadNet beats American Shared Hospital Services on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia. It also provides financing services for Leksell Gamma Knife units. In addition, the company offers proton beam radiation therapy services in Orlando, Florida and Long Beach, California, as well as offers planning, installation, reimbursement, and marketing support services to its customers. As of December 31, 2021, it had 115 operating Gamma Knife units located in the United States, as well as two in South America in Lima, Peru and Guayaquil, Ecuador. The company also operates one PBRT system. American Shared Hospital Services was founded in 1980 and is based in San Francisco, California.

RadNet Company Profile (Get Rating)

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the diagnostic imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems and related services; and develops and deploys AI suites to enhance radiologist interpretation of images in the field of mammography, as well as AI solutions for lung and prostate cancer. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and managed 347 centers in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

