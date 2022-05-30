Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Short Interest Up 43.4% in May

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,400 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the April 30th total of 143,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RANI. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $6,498,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,869,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Lasry Marc acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $848,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ RANI opened at $11.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48. Rani Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05.

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $1.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rani Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rani Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

About Rani Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.