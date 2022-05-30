RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on RAPT. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $14.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average of $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $432.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.99. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.82% and a negative net margin of 2,263.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rodney Kb Young bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,184.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $63,313.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,271,636 shares of company stock worth $13,592,335 and sold 9,015 shares worth $204,043. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 19.6% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,907,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,280,000 after purchasing an additional 476,905 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 120.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 417,015 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $7,724,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $394,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

