Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.33.
RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 241,070 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after buying an additional 23,852 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $72,853,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.85%.
About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
