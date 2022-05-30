Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Short Interest Update

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the April 30th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UTG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.99. 11,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,224. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

Get Reaves Utility Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,673 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after buying an additional 21,352 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 16.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 367,064 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 52,551 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 353,676 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,082 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 30,781 shares during the period.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.