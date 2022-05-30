Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Short Interest Update

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the April 30th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UTG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.99. 11,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,224. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $36.50.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
