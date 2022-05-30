Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Infineon Technologies (IFXA)

Infineon Technologies (ETR: IFXA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/25/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €23.00 ($24.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/24/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €42.50 ($45.21) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/20/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €38.50 ($40.96) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/19/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €38.00 ($40.43) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

5/18/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €48.00 ($51.06) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/11/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €40.00 ($42.55) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/10/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €48.00 ($51.06) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/10/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €30.00 ($31.91) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/10/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €44.00 ($46.81) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale.

5/10/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €48.40 ($51.49) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/9/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €26.00 ($27.66) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/9/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €49.00 ($52.13) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/9/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €42.50 ($45.21) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/9/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €42.00 ($44.68) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

5/9/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €45.00 ($47.87) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/14/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €26.00 ($27.66) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/12/2022 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €30.00 ($31.91) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Infineon Technologies AG has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($14.29) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($20.96).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

