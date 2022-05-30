Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for abrdn (ABDN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for abrdn (LON: ABDN):

5/27/2022 – abrdn had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 185 ($2.33) price target on the stock.

5/23/2022 – abrdn had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 210 ($2.64) price target on the stock.

5/16/2022 – abrdn had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 235 ($2.96) to GBX 210 ($2.64). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – abrdn had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 125 ($1.57) price target on the stock.

5/11/2022 – abrdn had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.27) to GBX 195 ($2.45). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – abrdn had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 210 ($2.64) price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – abrdn had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 225 ($2.83) to GBX 185 ($2.33). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – abrdn had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 225 ($2.83) price target on the stock.

ABDN traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 198.55 ($2.50). The company had a trading volume of 1,413,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,285,620. abrdn plc has a 52 week low of GBX 164.80 ($2.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 300.40 ($3.78). The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The company has a market capitalization of £4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 196.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 219.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. abrdn’s payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In other news, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 9,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £20,582.52 ($25,899.74). Also, insider Jonathan Asquith purchased 50,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £99,695.40 ($125,450.36). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 100,483 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,792.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

