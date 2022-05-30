Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Unity Software (U)

Unity Software (NYSE: U) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/11/2022 – Unity Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Unity Software was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

5/11/2022 – Unity Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $125.00 to $70.00.

5/11/2022 – Unity Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $100.00.

5/11/2022 – Unity Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $160.00 to $137.00.

4/14/2022 – Unity Software had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $154.00 to $137.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Unity Software is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

U opened at $41.32 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Unity Software Inc alerts:

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The business had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $312,623.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 221,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,398.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,060 shares of company stock worth $10,725,410. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of U. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,805,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865,923 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 305.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.