Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for 8X8 (EGHT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for 8X8 (NYSE: EGHT):

5/23/2022 – 8X8 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

5/11/2022 – 8X8 was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.50 price target on the stock.

5/11/2022 – 8X8 had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $13.00.

5/11/2022 – 8X8 had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $10.00.

5/11/2022 – 8X8 had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $30.00 to $18.00.

5/11/2022 – 8X8 had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $36.00 to $16.00.

5/11/2022 – 8X8 had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $15.00 to $10.00.

4/26/2022 – 8X8 had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – 8X8 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

EGHT traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.45. 115,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,205. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.10.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.87 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Sipes sold 13,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $110,485.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,748.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Hunter Middleton sold 8,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $63,749.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,467 shares in the company, valued at $393,642.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,833 shares of company stock worth $371,425 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

