Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Orla Mining (ORLA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN: ORLA) recently:
- 5/27/2022 – Orla Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.75 to C$7.00.
- 5/26/2022 – Orla Mining was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Orla Mining Ltd. is primarily engaged in developing the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Project, an advanced gold and silver open-pit and heap leach project, located in Zacatecas State, Central Mexico. Orla Mining Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “
- 5/25/2022 – Orla Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$7.25 to C$7.50.
- 5/13/2022 – Orla Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50.
- 4/27/2022 – Orla Mining was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Orla Mining Ltd. is primarily engaged in developing the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Project, an advanced gold and silver open-pit and heap leach project, located in Zacatecas State, Central Mexico. Orla Mining Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “
- 4/19/2022 – Orla Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.75 to C$7.00.
- 4/16/2022 – Orla Mining was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Orla Mining Ltd. is primarily engaged in developing the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Project, an advanced gold and silver open-pit and heap leach project, located in Zacatecas State, Central Mexico. Orla Mining Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “
Shares of Orla Mining stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,691. Orla Mining Ltd. has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 400.00 and a beta of 0.78.
Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
