Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Orla Mining (ORLA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN: ORLA) recently:

5/27/2022 – Orla Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.75 to C$7.00.

5/26/2022 – Orla Mining was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Orla Mining Ltd. is primarily engaged in developing the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Project, an advanced gold and silver open-pit and heap leach project, located in Zacatecas State, Central Mexico. Orla Mining Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

5/25/2022 – Orla Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$7.25 to C$7.50.

5/13/2022 – Orla Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50.

4/27/2022 – Orla Mining was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Orla Mining Ltd. is primarily engaged in developing the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Project, an advanced gold and silver open-pit and heap leach project, located in Zacatecas State, Central Mexico. Orla Mining Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

4/19/2022 – Orla Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.75 to C$7.00.

4/16/2022 – Orla Mining was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Orla Mining Ltd. is primarily engaged in developing the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Project, an advanced gold and silver open-pit and heap leach project, located in Zacatecas State, Central Mexico. Orla Mining Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Shares of Orla Mining stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,691. Orla Mining Ltd. has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 400.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Orla Mining by 13,718.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 105,218 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Orla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,240,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Orla Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

