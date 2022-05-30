Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Immunome (IMNM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Immunome (NASDAQ: IMNM):

5/13/2022 – Immunome was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “

5/13/2022 – Immunome had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $16.00 to $9.00.

5/11/2022 – Immunome was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “

5/9/2022 – Immunome had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

4/5/2022 – Immunome was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:IMNM traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 177 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,836. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.04. Immunome, Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMNM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 25,299 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

