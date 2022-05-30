Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Stantec (STN)

Stantec (NYSE: STN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/18/2022 – Stantec was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

5/16/2022 – Stantec had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$81.00 to C$75.00.

5/13/2022 – Stantec had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Atb Cap Markets.

5/13/2022 – Stantec had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.

5/13/2022 – Stantec had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$78.00 to C$72.00.

5/13/2022 – Stantec had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$85.00 to C$77.00.

5/13/2022 – Stantec had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$65.00.

5/13/2022 – Stantec had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$74.00.

5/12/2022 – Stantec had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$78.00 to C$72.00.

4/27/2022 – Stantec was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

3/31/2022 – Stantec is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stantec stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.27. 3,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,270. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.30. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $829.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.14 million. Research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 40.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Stantec by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Stantec by 144.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Stantec by 49.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

