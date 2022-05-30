Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,600 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) has been assigned a GBX 6,600 ($83.05) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($66.69) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($96.89) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,425 ($68.26) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($106.96) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($100.67) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,265.91 ($91.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($72.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($100.92).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

