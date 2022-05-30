Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,600 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 6,600 ($83.05) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RB. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($66.69) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,425 ($68.26) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($90.60) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,700 ($96.89) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,000 ($88.08) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,265.91 ($91.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($72.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($100.92).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

