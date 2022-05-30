Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,000 Price Target at UBS Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) has been given a GBX 8,000 ($100.67) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($96.89) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,600 ($83.05) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($66.69) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,700 ($96.89) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($117.03) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,265.91 ($91.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($72.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($100.92).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

