Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 8,000 by UBS Group

Posted by on May 30th, 2022

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) received a GBX 8,000 ($100.67) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RB. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($66.69) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,425 ($68.26) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,600 ($83.05) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($106.96) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($90.60) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,265.91 ($91.43).

The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($72.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($100.92).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

