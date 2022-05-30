Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 8,000 by UBS Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) received a GBX 8,000 ($100.67) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RB. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($66.69) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,425 ($68.26) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,600 ($83.05) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($106.96) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($90.60) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,265.91 ($91.43).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($72.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($100.92).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.