Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Short Interest Up 42.3% in May

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the April 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,625,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCRUY. Citigroup downgraded Recruit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group raised Recruit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of RCRUY opened at $7.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. Recruit has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

