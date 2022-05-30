Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) will report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.57. Red Rock Resorts posted earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $401.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.32 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 81.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.38.

RRR opened at $38.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.98. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 33,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after buying an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 594.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,131,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

