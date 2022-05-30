Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ earnings. Regulus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regulus Therapeutics.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGLS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLS. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $8,656,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,750,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 336,374 shares in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.32 and a quick ratio of 12.32.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

