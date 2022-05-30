Relx (NYSE:RELX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($34.60) to GBX 2,730 ($34.35) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($32.72) to GBX 2,650 ($33.35) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Relx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,804.67.

RELX opened at $29.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.52. Relx has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $32.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Relx by 111.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 216,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 114,193 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 52,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relx by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

