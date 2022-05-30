Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Down 26.6% in May

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the April 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €180.00 ($191.49) to €200.00 ($212.77) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €274.00 ($291.49) to €290.00 ($308.51) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €167.00 ($177.66) to €162.00 ($172.34) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €294.00 ($312.77) to €313.00 ($332.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.91.

OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $18.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

