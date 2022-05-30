Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Short Interest Update

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the April 30th total of 2,590,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 168,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,350,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,483,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,980,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,866,000 after buying an additional 14,097 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,789,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,830,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,664,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,936,000 after acquiring an additional 564,017 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.3% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 516,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 104,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 72.5% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 468,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 197,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

RPTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.93. 5,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.89. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.03. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 1,533.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

