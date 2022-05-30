Research Analysts Offer Predictions for JFE Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for JFE in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham expects that the company will earn $2.03 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JFE’s FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded JFE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.
JFE Company Profile (Get Rating)
JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.
