Research Analysts Offer Predictions for JFE Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for JFE in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham expects that the company will earn $2.03 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JFE’s FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded JFE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of JFEEF stock opened at $12.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. JFE has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $16.85.

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

