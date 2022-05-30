Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Bath & Body Works (BBWI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE: BBWI) recently:

5/25/2022 – Bath & Body Works was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bath & Body Works is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances(R) offering exclusive fragrances for the body and home, fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Bath & Body Works, formerly known as L BRANDS INC, is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

5/23/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $87.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $82.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $85.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $76.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $82.00 to $60.00.

5/19/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $64.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $61.00.

5/19/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $83.00 to $65.00.

5/16/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $67.00.

5/9/2022 – Bath & Body Works was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bath & Body Works is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances(R) offering exclusive fragrances for the body and home, fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Bath & Body Works, formerly known as L BRANDS INC, is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

5/6/2022 – Bath & Body Works was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bath & Body Works is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances(R) offering exclusive fragrances for the body and home, fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Bath & Body Works, formerly known as L BRANDS INC, is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

5/2/2022 – Bath & Body Works was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2022 – Bath & Body Works was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/5/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $53.00.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $42.45 on Monday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 83.19%. On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.43%.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

