Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Farfetch (FTCH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) in the last few weeks:

5/27/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $16.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Farfetch was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

5/27/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $26.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $47.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $42.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS analyst Kunal Madhukar lowered the price target on Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) to $14.00 (from $19.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. UBS analyst Kunal Madhukar lowered the price target on Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) to $14.00 (from $19.00) while maintaining a Buy rating.

5/17/2022 – Farfetch was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

4/11/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $34.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Farfetch had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $32.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE FTCH traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,193,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,480,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 3.12.

Get Farfetch Ltd alerts:

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.27 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,326,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,095 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 1,588.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.