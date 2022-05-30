Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ProPhase Labs (PRPH)

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ: PRPH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/29/2022 – ProPhase Labs is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/21/2022 – ProPhase Labs is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2022 – ProPhase Labs was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 5/16/2022 – ProPhase Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – ProPhase Labs is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2022 – ProPhase Labs is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2022 – ProPhase Labs is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – ProPhase Labs is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – ProPhase Labs is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2022 – ProPhase Labs is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – ProPhase Labs had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of PRPH stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40. ProPhase Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.67.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.
ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.
