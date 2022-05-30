Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ProPhase Labs (PRPH)

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ: PRPH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/29/2022 – ProPhase Labs is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/21/2022 – ProPhase Labs is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – ProPhase Labs was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/16/2022 – ProPhase Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – ProPhase Labs is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – ProPhase Labs is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – ProPhase Labs is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – ProPhase Labs is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – ProPhase Labs is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – ProPhase Labs is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – ProPhase Labs had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PRPH stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40. ProPhase Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the second quarter worth $177,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 165.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

