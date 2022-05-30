Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Assura (AGR)

Assura (LON: AGR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/25/2022 – Assura had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 79 ($0.99) price target on the stock.
- 5/24/2022 – Assura had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 5/24/2022 – Assura had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 85 ($1.07) price target on the stock.
- 5/23/2022 – Assura had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 80 ($1.01) price target on the stock.
- 5/9/2022 – Assura had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 80 ($1.01) price target on the stock.
- 4/29/2022 – Assura had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 80 ($1.01) price target on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – Assura had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 80 ($1.01) price target on the stock.
- 4/13/2022 – Assura had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 80 ($1.01) price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Assura had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 80 ($1.01) price target on the stock.
- 4/1/2022 – Assura had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
LON AGR traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 71.30 ($0.90). 4,096,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,268,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 67.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 66.91. Assura Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 59.28 ($0.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 80.60 ($1.01).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.52%.
