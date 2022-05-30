Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Assura (AGR)

Assura (LON: AGR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/25/2022 – Assura had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 79 ($0.99) price target on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Assura had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/24/2022 – Assura had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 85 ($1.07) price target on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Assura had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 80 ($1.01) price target on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Assura had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 80 ($1.01) price target on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Assura had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 80 ($1.01) price target on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Assura had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 80 ($1.01) price target on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Assura had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 80 ($1.01) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Assura had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 80 ($1.01) price target on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Assura had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

LON AGR traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 71.30 ($0.90). 4,096,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,268,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 67.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 66.91. Assura Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 59.28 ($0.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 80.60 ($1.01).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.52%.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

