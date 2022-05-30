Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for First Savings Financial Group (FSFG)

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ: FSFG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/29/2022 – First Savings Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/21/2022 – First Savings Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – First Savings Financial Group is now covered by analysts at Hovde Group. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2022 – First Savings Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – First Savings Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – First Savings Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – First Savings Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – First Savings Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – First Savings Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG remained flat at $$25.33 on Monday. 562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,834. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The company has a market cap of $181.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average is $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Get First Savings Financial Group Inc alerts:

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.44. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

In other news, Director Frank Czeschin bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.91 per share, with a total value of $74,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,121.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.