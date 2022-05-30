Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cricut (CRCT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cricut (NASDAQ: CRCT):

5/18/2022 – Cricut was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cricut Inc. provides technology platform. The company’s products include-Cricut Maker(R), the Cricut Explore(R) family, and Cricut Joy(R)- accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress(R), the Infusible Ink(TM) system and a diverse collection of materials. Cricut Inc. is based in SOUTH JORDAN, Utah. “

5/17/2022 – Cricut had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $8.70. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Cricut had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00.

5/10/2022 – Cricut was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cricut Inc. provides technology platform. The company’s products include-Cricut Maker(R), the Cricut Explore(R) family, and Cricut Joy(R)- accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress(R), the Infusible Ink(TM) system and a diverse collection of materials. Cricut Inc. is based in SOUTH JORDAN, Utah. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $7.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.29. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Cricut had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $244.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,427 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $407,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,194,879 shares of company stock worth $14,409,925 in the last quarter. 16.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Cricut by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cricut in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cricut by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cricut by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

