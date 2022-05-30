Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cricut (CRCT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cricut (NASDAQ: CRCT):

5/18/2022 – Cricut was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cricut Inc. provides technology platform. The company’s products include-Cricut Maker(R), the Cricut Explore(R) family, and Cricut Joy(R)- accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress(R), the Infusible Ink(TM) system and a diverse collection of materials. Cricut Inc. is based in SOUTH JORDAN, Utah. “

5/17/2022 – Cricut had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $8.70. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Cricut had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00.

5/10/2022 – Cricut was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cricut Inc. provides technology platform. The company’s products include-Cricut Maker(R), the Cricut Explore(R) family, and Cricut Joy(R)- accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress(R), the Infusible Ink(TM) system and a diverse collection of materials. Cricut Inc. is based in SOUTH JORDAN, Utah. “

CRCT opened at $7.92 on Monday. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Cricut Inc alerts:

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Cricut had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $244.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Cricut’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 461,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,157,870.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,194,879 shares of company stock valued at $14,409,925. 16.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Cricut in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cricut in the third quarter worth $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 668.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.