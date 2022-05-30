Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cricut (CRCT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cricut (NASDAQ: CRCT):
- 5/18/2022 – Cricut was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cricut Inc. provides technology platform. The company’s products include-Cricut Maker(R), the Cricut Explore(R) family, and Cricut Joy(R)- accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress(R), the Infusible Ink(TM) system and a diverse collection of materials. Cricut Inc. is based in SOUTH JORDAN, Utah. “
- 5/17/2022 – Cricut had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $8.70. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/11/2022 – Cricut had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00.
- 5/10/2022 – Cricut was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cricut Inc. provides technology platform. The company’s products include-Cricut Maker(R), the Cricut Explore(R) family, and Cricut Joy(R)- accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress(R), the Infusible Ink(TM) system and a diverse collection of materials. Cricut Inc. is based in SOUTH JORDAN, Utah. “
CRCT opened at $7.92 on Monday. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.04.
Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Cricut had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $244.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Cricut’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Cricut in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cricut in the third quarter worth $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 668.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
