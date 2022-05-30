Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Delivery Hero (DLVHF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS: DLVHF) in the last few weeks:

5/27/2022 – Delivery Hero had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €51.00 ($54.26) to €34.00 ($36.17).

5/17/2022 – Delivery Hero was upgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/10/2022 – Delivery Hero had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €56.00 ($59.57) to €51.00 ($54.26). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Delivery Hero had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €90.00 ($95.74) to €80.00 ($85.11). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Delivery Hero had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($85.11) to €50.00 ($53.19). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Delivery Hero had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €53.20 ($56.60) to €56.00 ($59.57). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at $34.79 on Monday. Delivery Hero SE has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $156.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.29.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.