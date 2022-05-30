Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$71.93.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$75.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$78.50 target price for the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of QSR opened at C$65.05 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$63.45 and a 12 month high of C$85.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$70.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$72.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.76. The firm has a market cap of C$20.09 billion and a PE ratio of 18.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.694 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

