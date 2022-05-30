Restore plc (RST) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Restore’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON RST opened at GBX 436.70 ($5.50) on Monday. Restore has a twelve month low of GBX 286.15 ($3.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 530 ($6.67). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 444.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 461.25. The company has a market capitalization of £596.86 million and a PE ratio of 51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.53.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.17) price objective on shares of Restore in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

